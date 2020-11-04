We could find out this month if a vaccine works

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

It’s Election Day here in the US. By the time the next edition of this newsletter hits your inbox, we could know quite a lot about the results â€” or very little.

In the meantime, let me be the millionth person to remind you to vote. There are 30 states that require companies to give their employees time off to vote.

The election is happening at a point in the pandemic where case counts are once again rising significantly.

“We are entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic,” White House advisor Dr. Deborah Birx wrote in a Monday report obtained by the Washington Post.

Be sure to follow along with all of Business Insider’s election night coverage including:

I’m spending the next few days in the Midwest before finishing up a move to Denver. I’m excited to be near family for the next year of the pandemic, enjoying a socially distanced ski season and a smidge more space to work from home!

Some team news before we get into your typical healthcare updates: We have a new reporter in our ranks!

Shelby Livingston joined us Monday as a senior reporter covering the new ways people are going to the doctor and how that’s being paid for. I’ll be sure to let you know when she drops her first byline, but in the meantime, be sure to follow her on Twitter and send her tips at [email protected].

Here’s what’s happening in healthcare on Election Day: A reminder that we’ll likely know this month if a coronavirus vaccine works, an Oprah-backed healthcare company is meeting with bankers, and Texas has overtaken California as the state with the most COVID-19 infections.

Oct 27Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

We’re set to find out this month whether a coronavirus vaccine works. Here’s everything we know about the timeline and when you might be able to get a shot.


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

Mehmet Oz speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly HillsREUTERS/Lucy NicholsonDr. Mehmet Oz speaks at a Milken Institute conference.


An Oprah-backed healthcare venture founded by Dr. Oz and the creator of WebMD is meeting with bankers about going public


Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>

Texas coronavirusGo Nakamura/Getty ImagesMedical staff wearing full PPE push a stretcher with a deceased patient to a car outside of the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Centre on June 30, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

Texas has overtaken California as the state with the most COVID-19 infections. It has recorded more than 950,000 cases since the pandemic began.


Read the full story from Kate Duffy here>>

More stories we’re reading:

Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for some post-election healthcare coverage!

– Lydia

