6 crucial questions about AstraZeneca's vaccine

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Happy day-before-Thanksgiving! It's seeming like a pretty good time to log off and relax. For those looking for some holiday specific content, I was reminiscing this morning on some of my classic early BI stories. They include such gems as: how to have a (nutritionally) healthy Thanksgiving without sacrificing the good stuff, and how big turkeys are today compared to a few decades ago.

If you’re more in the mood for a serving of healthcare news, I’ve got you covered there too.

Today: 6 unanswered questions about AstraZeneca and Oxford’s shot, funding for healthcare startups could stall out in the last few weeks of the year, and a guide to how to interpret vaccine efficacy.

Astrazeneca covid vaccineVINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty ImagesCapped vials are being pictured during filling and packaging tests for the large-scale production and supply of the University of Oxfords COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222

6 crucial unanswered questions about AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine results


Read the full analysis from Andrew Dunn and Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce here>>

Coronavirus office workerGetty Images


2020 has been a record fundraising year for healthcare startups, but a new report cautions that funding could stall in the last few weeks


Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>

Covid vaccine trials south africaFelix Dlangamandla/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty ImagesA volunteer receives an injection for a potential vaccine against COVID-19 at the Baragwanath Hospital on June 28, 2020 in Soweto, South Africa. The vaccine, developed by Oxford University’s Jenner Institute, will inoculate 2,000 South Africans.

How to interpret the ‘efficacy’ rates of coronavirus vaccines


Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>

More stories we’re reading:

I’ll be back in your inbox first thing Monday, so in the meantime, have a great long weekend!

– Lydia

