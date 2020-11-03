The digital health startups that are ripe for an IPO

Welcome to



Business Insider



‘



s daily healthcare newsletter



, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Happy election day eve. I’m Megan, the healthcare team’s startups and venture capital reporter. I’m filling in for Lydia, who’s still on her cross-country move to Colorado. I’m covering a lot these days, but I’m been particularly interested in digital health startups that employ gig workers.

Know any that fit the bill? Shoot me a note:

First: Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in an interview with The Washington Post that the US needs to make an “abrupt change” to halt a surge in coronavirus cases. And President Donald Trump told supporters that he might fire Fauci after the election.

Here’s the rest of today’s healthcare news: Rock Health identified 17 startups that are ripe for an IPO, the founder of shuttered senior care startup Call9 is back with a familiar venture, and healthcare executives are favouring Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden when it comes to their personal campaign donations.

Alto Pharmacy Alto Pharmacy CEO Matt Gamache-Asselin and chief technology officer Jamie Karraker

Analysts from Rock Health, a healthcare venture and advisory firm, told Blake Dodge that the flurry of digital health initial public offerings in 2019 and 2020 was no fluke, according to a July report.

At least nine such companies have gone public in the last 17 months, including Livongo, Health Catalyst, Change Healthcare, Peloton, and Hims.

The firm is keeping a running list of companies that are ripe for an IPO, given their funds compared to the average amount for a digital health startup pre-IPO, which is $US187 million.

They’re not predictions per se, but a spokesperson for the company said that if companies do end up going public, they will likely be on this list of 17 best-funded startups.



Read the full story from Blake here>>



Curve Health Curve Health founder Dr. Timothy Peck (left) and CEO Rob MacNaughton.

Curve, a remote monitoring and emergency care startup that works with patients in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, raised $US6 million in seed funding on Thursday.

Curve founder Dr. Timothy Peck also founded Call9, a similar senior care startup that shut down in 2019 after being unable to secure payment from patients with Medicare.

This time around, Peck said he recognised that he needed a senior leadership team around him to lead Curve as demand for remote patient monitoring for at-risk populations rose with the pandemic.

See the pitch deck that convinced Lightspeed and other investors to back Curve and give Peck another chance.



Read my full story here>>



Healthcare executives are favouring Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden when it comes to their personal campaign donations, an Insider analysis has found.

Insider reviewed campaign-donation disclosures linked to 100 major healthcare companies this election cycle and found that CEOs from Merck, Independence Blue Cross, and Kaiser Permanente were among the largest contributors to Biden.

Biden has promised to raise taxes and overhaul the healthcare system partly by controlling prescription-drug prices and health-insurance costs. But that hasn’t stopped healthcare bosses from choosing him over President Donald Trump.

“Executives in business like certainty,” Bruce Freed, the president of the Centre for Political Accountability, said. “And the fact is there has been a great deal of uncertainty and instability.”



Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>



More stories we’re reading:

Lydia will be back at the newsletter helm tomorrow.

– Megan

