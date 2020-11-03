The digital health startups that are ripe for an IPO

Megan Hernbroth

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Happy election day eve. I’m Megan, the healthcare team’s startups and venture capital reporter. I’m filling in for Lydia, who’s still on her cross-country move to Colorado. I’m covering a lot these days, but I’m been particularly interested in digital health startups that employ gig workers.

Know any that fit the bill? Shoot me a note: [email protected]

First: Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in an interview with The Washington Post that the US needs to make an “abrupt change” to halt a surge in coronavirus cases. And President Donald Trump told supporters that he might fire Fauci after the election.

Here’s the rest of today’s healthcare news: Rock Health identified 17 startups that are ripe for an IPO, the founder of shuttered senior care startup Call9 is back with a familiar venture, and healthcare executives are favouring Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden when it comes to their personal campaign donations.

Alto Pharmacy CEO Matt Gamache-Asselin and chief technology officer Jamie KarrakerAlto PharmacyAlto Pharmacy CEO Matt Gamache-Asselin and chief technology officer Jamie Karraker

Digital health companies are racing to go public. Here are the 17 startups that are ripe for a Wall Street debut.


Read the full story from Blake here>>

Timothy peck rob macnaughton curve healthCurve HealthCurve Health founder Dr. Timothy Peck (left) and CEO Rob MacNaughton.

We got an exclusive look at the 16-slide presentation the founder of a failed telehealth startup that convinced investors to give him another shot at digital health


Read my full story here>>

Biden trump regularGetty/Getty

We combed through records of 100 healthcare companies to see who their top executives are donating to in the 2020 election. They reveal a surprising trend.


Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>

More stories we’re reading:

Lydia will be back at the newsletter helm tomorrow. In the meantime, please send any and all startups-related tips to [email protected].

– Megan

