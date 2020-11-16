Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine works

Another Monday, another dispatch of positive vaccine results. This time: Moderna said its coronavirus vaccine works.

Moderna’s vaccine is 94.5% effective at preventing COVID-19, the drugmaker said, and it doesn’t need to be stored at super-cold temperatures, which could become critical when distributing the shots.

Also today in healthcare news: 20 million Americans could get a coronavirus vaccine next month, and why Haven’s former COO joined Eden Health.

Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective against COVID-19, a crucial victory in the fight against the pandemic

  • Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19, the Massachusetts biotech company said on Monday.
  • The vaccine was shown to be 94.5% effective in a preliminary analysis.
  • The announcement closely follows similar news from a rival vaccine program by Pfizer and BioNTech, which touted late-stage success a week ago.
  • The impact from these scientific successes won’t be immediate. Both vaccine candidates still need to secure regulatory approval, and initial supply will be extremely limited.
  • Still, it’s undeniably encouraging news in society’s fight against the pandemic.


Moncef SlaouiAP Photo/Evan VucciDr. Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed, speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House.


20 million Americans could get a coronavirus vaccine next month, according to the head of Operation Warp Speed


Jack Stoddard

A former top exec at the JPMorgan-Amazon-Berkshire Hathaway healthcare venture shares the 3 reasons he joined a primary-care


