Pfizer's plan to solve its vaccine's cold storage problem

Welcome to



Business Insider



‘



s daily healthcare newsletter



, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.



Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: Pfizer’s already thinking about a new version of its vaccine that solves a key problem, the seven ways Amazon’s taking on the $US3.6 trillion healthcare industry, and people are going back to the doctor, health insurers’ Q3 earnings show.

The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is already thinking about a second-generation coronavirus vaccine, shortly after saying the current version succeeded in a late-stage study.

Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be stored frozen at minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit), an unusual requirement for vaccines.

While the $US215 billion pharma is already working out the supply-chain challenges, Pfizer’s top scientist told Business Insider a future version â€” which could come in 2021 â€” may need just standard refrigeration.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



Amazon is going after drug and care delivery through a host of products and teams.

With digital-health services becoming more popular, analysts think Amazon is well-positioned to use its internet clout and massive size to send its health business into the stratosphere.

There are seven key efforts at Amazon that are going after the industry, from telehealth to wearables.



Read the full list of endeavours from Blake Dodge here>>



Health insurers’ financial reports show that patients are going to the doctor almost as often as they did before the pandemic, even though COVID-19 cases show no signs of slowing.

A key gauge of medical spending increased across the health insurance industry in the third quarter, compared with the prior three months.

Insurers’ combined profits were lower in the third quarter compared with the same period and a year ago and with the second quarter of 2020.



Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>



More stories we’re reading:

If you haven’t already, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter here for all the updates on the vaccine race as it enters some of the final stretches.

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.