Pfizer's plan to solve its vaccine's cold storage problem

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Welcome to

Business Insider



s daily healthcare newsletter

, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.

Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: Pfizer’s already thinking about a new version of its vaccine that solves a key problem, the seven ways Amazon’s taking on the $US3.6 trillion healthcare industry, and people are going back to the doctor, health insurers’ Q3 earnings show.

PfizerDado Ruvic/ReutersOil markets surged in the hours after Pfizer announced positive results from its coronavirus vaccine study.


Pfizer’s top scientist tells us the pharma giant is already thinking about a new version of its coronavirus vaccine for 2021 that can overcome one of its biggest limitations


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

Pills Pill PackHollis Johnson/Business Insider


Amazon is attacking the $US3.6 trillion healthcare industry from all sides. Here are its 7 biggest bets.


Read the full list of endeavours from Blake Dodge here>>

Diabetes doctorFatCamera/Getty Images


One crucial number in health insurers’ financial reports reveals that people are going to the doctor again despite the pandemic


Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>

More stories we’re reading:

If you haven’t already, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter here for all the updates on the vaccine race as it enters some of the final stretches.

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.