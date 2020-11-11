How a giant pharma company and a little-known biotech teamed up to create the first coronavirus vaccine

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Phew, what a way to start the week. We on the healthcare desk have been spending most of our waking hours thinking of all the implications of Pfizer’s announcement that its vaccine works at preventing COVID-19.

Today in healthcare news: 7 things to know about yesterday’s vaccine news, health insurers are forming new types of health plans that makes it cheaper for patients to see doctors online, and why a top infectious disease expert thinks it’s too early to celebrate a vaccine win just yet.

Plus: on Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave an emergency authorization to Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody drug treatment, now titled “bamlanivimab,” a name that seemed to spark some good jokes on Twitter.

Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A health care worker injects a patient with a syringe of the phase 3 Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine trial in Turkey in October 2020.

The giant drugmaker Pfizer and German biotech BioNTech have developed the world’s first effective coronavirus vaccine.

The COVID-19 shot marks an unprecedented scientific accomplishment: crafting and testing a vaccine in record time. Vaccine research has historically been a multi-year process.

Here’s how Pfizer and BioNTech did it, and what comes next.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



New England insurer Harvard Pilgrim Health Care is partnering with Doctor On Demand to launch a new kind of health plan that encourages members to get virtual primary care.

The new Harvard Pilgrim plan will be offered to large employers in Connecticut and will cost about 5% to 10% less than other plans with similar designs.

Humana, Walmart and other health insurers have previously launched virtual primary-care plans and programs for their members or employees.



Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>



Carol Smiljan/NurPhoto via Getty Images A photo illustration show a syringe. Argentina was selected to test a vaccine against COVID-19, it is estimated that the clinical phases will begin in August.

Pfizer’s coronavirus-vaccine candidate succeeded in the last stage of clinical trials, the New York drugmaker said Monday.

While Pfizer said the results showed its vaccine was more than 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, the company did not release data from the interim analysis.

William Haseltine, a longtime biotech executive and infectious-disease expert, told Business Insider that while this was “very welcome news,” he also wanted to see the data.

“There are many, many outstanding questions which are left unanswered,” Haseltine said.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



