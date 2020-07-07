A Wall Street analyst's top concerns about one of the hottest healthcare IPOs of 2020

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

In pandemic news, Houston and Austin’s hospitals will be overwhelmed within two weeks if the cities don’t get control of the virus.

Nasdaq

Primary-care upstart One Medical went public at the end of January. The stock has surged since the IPO.

SVB Leerink analyst Stephen Tanal initiated coverage of One Medical in July, rating it market perform.

There are four main risks weighing on the publicly traded primary-care company, Tanal wrote.



Over the past few months, we’ve learned a lot more about what treatments work and don’t work in patients with COVID-19.

Of the dozens of repurposed medications that have been tried, two have come back with positive results, while three haven’t been successful.

Business Insider reviewed the research landscape and identified the 14 most promising treatments have been tested.



As daily US coronavirus cases continue to rise, daily deaths could stay flat or even decline over the next three months.

That may seem like a hopeful trend.

But even if that happens, 50,000 more people in the US are expected to die of COVID-19 from July to October, according to models from the University of Washington.



More stories we’re reading:

