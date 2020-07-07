A Wall Street analyst's top concerns about one of the hottest healthcare IPOs of 2020

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Welcome to Dispensed Daily, your daily dose of healthcare news from Business Insider.

Are you new to the newsletter? Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every day.

In pandemic news, Houston and Austin’s hospitals will be overwhelmed within two weeks if the cities don’t get control of the virus.

Nasdaq

One Medical has surged 168% since going public. One Wall Street analyst lays out 4 reasons investors should be sceptical of the hot primary-care company.


Read the full story here>>

Crystal Cox/Business Insider


Drugmakers are racing to use existing medicines to fight the coronavirus. Here’s what you need to know about the 14 most promising medications being put to the test.


Read the full story here>>

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images


The US’s second peak may be less deadly than the first – but coronavirus fatalities in the next 3 months could still rival US combat deaths during World War I


Read the full story from Aria Bendix here>>

More stories we’re reading:

If you haven’t yet –Be sure to submit your nominations for our annual list of 30 leaders under 40 transforming healthcare!

Thoughts? Questions? People over 40 I should still have on my radar? Find me at [email protected] Subscribe to this daily email here.

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.