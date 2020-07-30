Republicans and Democrats agree on $1,200 checks, but there's 6 sticking points in the next coronavirus package

Welcome to



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: 6 key debates remain over the next stimulus bill, why Alexis Ohanian backed Ro in the early days, and the VC behind Moderna placed a huge bet on new tech for genes.

I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Blake Dodge, the healthcare team’s health-tech and testing reporter.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are negotiating the terms of the next coronavirus stimulus with Republicans and the White House.

Congress is running up against several deadlines to pass another coronavirus stimulus package.

But there’s huge obstacles and competing plans between Senate Republicans and House Democrats.

From unemployment benefits to money for schools, here are the biggest areas of friction.



Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard and Joseph Zeballos-Roig here>>



Reuters/Mike Segar

Flagship Pioneering, a VC that backed Moderna, just led an $US85 million round for Omega Therapeutics.

The startup is aiming to develop a new competitor to gene therapies.

As opposed to gene editing, its researchers want to figure out how to turn genes on or off to treat diseases.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



Alexis Ohanian, cofounder of Initialized Capital and Reddit, bet on healthcare startup Ro when the company only had a pitch deck and a founding team.

On Monday, Ro hit a $US1.5 billion valuation after raising $US200 million from General Catalyst and other investors.

Ohanian shares why the company resonated before it became a hit, netting $US250 million in annual revenue.



Read the full story from Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer here>>



