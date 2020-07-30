Republicans and Democrats agree on $1,200 checks, but there's 6 sticking points in the next coronavirus package

Blake Dodge

Today in healthcare news: 6 key debates remain over the next stimulus bill, why Alexis Ohanian backed Ro in the early days, and the VC behind Moderna placed a huge bet on new tech for genes.

I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Blake Dodge, the healthcare team’s health-tech and testing reporter.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck SchumerDrew Angerer/Getty ImagesHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are negotiating the terms of the next coronavirus stimulus with Republicans and the White House.

Here are the 6 biggest sticking points Democrats and Republicans need to resolve as they race to finish a coronavirus stimulus bill this week


Genetic sequencing DNA samplesReuters/Mike Segar

The biotech venture giant behind Moderna just made an $US85 million bet on a startup that wants to create an alternative to gene editing and gene therapy


Alexis OhanianPhoto by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Why Alexis Ohanian decided to back Ro, a $US1.5 billion healthcare startup that got its start shipping Viagra to your door, when it had just a founding team and a pitch deck


