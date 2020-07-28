How Moderna's CEO expects the next 6 months to go in the race for a coronavirus vaccine

Andrew Dunn

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: Moderna’s CEO gave us a detailed timeline for the future of its coronavirus vaccine, Verily wants to end its “rivalry” with Google Health, and a COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t necessarily mean an instant return to normal.

I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Andrew Dunn, the healthcare team’s pharma and biotech reporter.

Luca Sola /AFP/Getty Images

Moderna’s CEO gave a detailed timeline for when we’ll know if its coronavirus vaccine works, and cautions that you might not get a shot until the spring


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

Tada Images


As Verily looks to IPO, CEO Andrew Conrad says an inter-Alphabet ‘sibling rivalry’ with Google’s own health team is hurting both companies


Read the full story from Hugh Langley here>>

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Even if there’s a coronavirus vaccine next year, don’t expect to throw away your mask and stop social distancing, a top vaccine developer says


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

Somehow, it's just Tuesday. It has already felt like a week's worth of news, but that's nothing new in 2020.

– Andrew

