How Moderna's CEO expects the next 6 months to go in the race for a coronavirus vaccine

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: Moderna’s CEO gave us a detailed timeline for the future of its coronavirus vaccine, Verily wants to end its “rivalry” with Google Health, and a COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t necessarily mean an instant return to normal.

I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Andrew Dunn, the healthcare team’s pharma and biotech reporter.

A potential coronavirus vaccine stepped closer to reality Monday as Moderna dosed the first volunteers in a 30,000-person clinical trial that will determine if the vaccine can prevent infection or disease.

In a best-case scenario, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told Business Insider we could know if Moderna’s vaccine works in October.

If Moderna’s shot works – and if other vaccine front-runners work too – he expects young and healthy people to receive the shots next spring.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



Despite both living under parent company Alphabet, Verily and Google Health act largely independent of one another.

But that might be about to change.

Verily CEO Andrew Conrad told employees he wants to end the ‘rivalry’ between the two companies, hinting at more collaboration in the future.



Read the full story from Hugh Langley here>>





Getting a coronavirus vaccine won’t necessarily mean an instant return to normal, a top vaccine developer told Business Insider.

“The moment you get a vaccine doesn’t mean you’re going to put your mask in the trash,” said Maria Elena Bottazzi, a vaccine developer at Baylor College of Medicine.

The first vaccines will probably reduce – but not completely eliminate – the chance of a vaccinated person developing COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



More stories we’re reading:

Somehow, it’s just Tuesday. It has already felt like a week’s worth of news, but that’s nothing new in 2020. Let me know what we should be paying attention to: [email protected].

– Andrew

