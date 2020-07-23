Republicans are weighing a short-term extension for federal unemployment benefits

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today in healthcare news: more on the stimulus debates happening on Capitol Hill, an inside look at Medly Pharmacy’s latest fundraise, and Ireland’s contact-tracing app gaining traction in the US.

Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Republicans are weighing a short-term extension for federal unemployment benefits, which would avoid a lapse in ramped-up payments for over 30 million Americans


Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard and Joseph Zeballos-Roig here>>

Medly Pharmacy

How pharmacy startup Medly raised $US100 million to take on Amazon and drug-delivering giants


Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>

Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

Ireland’s contact-tracing app has done so well that US states want to use it


Read the full story from Isobel Asher Hamilton here>>

