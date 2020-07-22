What Republicans want in the next coronavirus bailout package

Welcome to



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: a lot of updates from Capitol Hill from our very own senior reporter Kimberly Leonard, who’s spending the week chasing down senators.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the next coronavirus rescue package would focus on “kids, jobs, and healthcare.”

He promised more checks to people and forgivable loans for small businesses.

Democrats slammed Republicans, saying they were being left out of planning talks.



Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>



The biotech Moderna increased its lobbying spending seven-fold as it races to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna spent $US70,000 on lobbying in Washington in the second quarter of this year, up from $US10,000 over the same period last year.

Business Insider combed through lobbying records companies working on coronavirus vaccines and treatments, including AstraZeneca, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, and Sanofi.



Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>



NowRx

NowRx recently crowdfunded $US20 million in series B funding on SeedInvest, the most ever for that platform.

CEO Cary Breese said he was attracted to crowdfunding because it allows him more control over the company than typical VC funding, which “doesn’t have a great track record in health care.”

The coronavirus pandemic has brought an uptick in business for many medication delivery startups like NowRx from patients looking to avoid contact with other people.



See the full presentation here>>



See you tomorrow! You can find me in the meantime at [email protected].

– Lydia

