What Republicans want in the next coronavirus bailout package

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: a lot of updates from Capitol Hill from our very own senior reporter Kimberly Leonard, who's spending the week chasing down senators.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Top Republicans share details about the next coronavirus rescue package, including more checks for people, loans for small businesses, and $US105 billion to reopen schools


Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>

Reuters


Moderna and other top coronavirus drugmakers are boosting their lobbying as they compete for government cash to fuel vaccine work


Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>

NowRx

This CEO bypassed VCs and raised $US20 million for his prescription delivery startup on a crowdfunding site. Here’s the pitch deck NowRx used.


See the full presentation here>>

More stories we’re reading:

