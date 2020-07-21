Early data from AstraZeneca and Oxford's coronavirus vaccine shows an immune response

Welcome to
Dispensed Daily
your daily dose of healthcare news from Business Insider's healthcare editor Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer.
Hello,
Today, we’re tuning in to see drugmakers testify before Congress. But in the meantime, here’s what’s happening in healthcare.
The first human data from AstraZeneca and Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine shows an immune response, a positive sign the shot might work
- Another leading coronavirus vaccine candidate was able to generate immune responses in healthy volunteers, according to results published Monday.
- It’s the first look at human data for AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate, which was originally developed by University of Oxford scientists.
- Larger trials are now underway to determine if the experimental shot prevents infection or disease.
Read the story by Andrew Dunn here>>
In March, Trump announced Google would build a coronavirus testing tool. Some employees working on it describe exhausting conditions, stress and tears as they work around the clock to pull it off.
- In early March, Verily Life Sciences, one of Alphabet’s biotech arms, announced it would turn its attention to fighting the pandemic.
- Internally, it was called ‘Code Red’.
- Many employees were already unhappy with the way the company was being run.
- When ‘Code Red’ kicked in, some employees say things only got worse.
Read the story from Hugh Langley here>>
Drugs that prevent and treat the coronavirus are critical to stemming the pandemic. Here are the most promising treatments that could be ready by the fall.
- Drugmakers are racing to find effective treatments and vaccines to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
- While early vaccine research has been promising, in the absence of a highly effective vaccine, additional medications are needed to prevent and treat the virus.
- Among those in the works are antivirals, as well as treatments that harness the body’s immune system to go after the virus.
More stories we’re reading:
- Two lawmakers own stock in the drugmakers set to testify in their congressional committee today (Stat News)
- A 24-year-old woman who almost died from the coronavirus during 3 months in the hospital says she regrets not wearing a mask (Business Insider)
- A primer on how to date during a pandemic (The New York Times)
- More than 50 Florida hospitals have run out of ICU beds as coronavirus cases soar (Business Insider)
- Republicans are finalising a plan to protect businesses from coronavirus litigation as lawsuits mount against Walmart, cruise lines, meatpacking plants, and nursing homes(Business Insider)
– Lydia
– Lydia
