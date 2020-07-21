Early data from AstraZeneca and Oxford's coronavirus vaccine shows an immune response

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Hello,

Today, we’re tuning in to see drugmakers testify before Congress. But in the meantime, here’s what’s happening in healthcare.

The first human data from AstraZeneca and Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine shows an immune response, a positive sign the shot might work


In March, Trump announced Google would build a coronavirus testing tool. Some employees working on it describe exhausting conditions, stress and tears as they work around the clock to pull it off.


Drugs that prevent and treat the coronavirus are critical to stemming the pandemic. Here are the most promising treatments that could be ready by the fall.


– Lydia

