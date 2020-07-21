Early data from AstraZeneca and Oxford's coronavirus vaccine shows an immune response

Welcome to



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today, we're tuning in to see drugmakers testify before Congress. But in the meantime, here's what's happening in healthcare.

YouTube/University of Oxford

Another leading coronavirus vaccine candidate was able to generate immune responses in healthy volunteers, according to results published Monday.

It’s the first look at human data for AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate, which was originally developed by University of Oxford scientists.

Larger trials are now underway to determine if the experimental shot prevents infection or disease.



Read the story by Andrew Dunn here>>



Todd Williamson/Getty images; Google; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

In early March, Verily Life Sciences, one of Alphabet’s biotech arms, announced it would turn its attention to fighting the pandemic.

Internally, it was called ‘Code Red’.

Many employees were already unhappy with the way the company was being run.

When ‘Code Red’ kicked in, some employees say things only got worse.



Read the story from Hugh Langley here>>







Crystal Cox/Business Insider





Drugmakers are racing to find effective treatments and vaccines to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

While early vaccine research has been promising, in the absence of a highly effective vaccine, additional medications are needed to prevent and treat the virus.

Among those in the works are antivirals, as well as treatments that harness the body’s immune system to go after the virus.



Read the full story here>>



– Lydia

