Inside a secretive government project to track coronavirus data that's now at the centre of a Trump controversy

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today in healthcare news: a look inside the secretive government coronavirus data project HHS Protect, where analysts think Moderna’s stock is heading (hint, it’s up), and 20 antibody tests ranked by accuracy.

REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis


A secretive government project to track coronavirus data is now at the centre of a Trump controversy. Here’s what you need to know about HHS Protect.


Read the full story from Blake Dodge and Hilary Brueck here>>

Reuters


Goldman Sachs lays out why investors should still bet on Moderna, and says the coronavirus vaccine biotech can jump 20%


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

REUTERS/Massimo Pinca


The top 20 coronavirus antibody tests ranked by accuracy, and where to find them


Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>

