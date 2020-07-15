We just got our first official look at Moderna's early coronavirus vaccine data

Welcome to



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: The first published data on Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, the TLDR; on Oak Street Health’s upcoming IPO, and why Microsoft’s cloud is becoming a favourite among health systems.

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine generated immune responses that could protect people from the virus, according to newly published data from early tests in people.

A 30,000-person study will start in about two weeks to determine if the vaccine actually prevents infection or disease. That is poised to be the first late-stage trial to get underway in the US.

The initial trial of 45 volunteers was designed to see if the vaccine is safe and creates virus-fighting proteins called antibodies.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



Courtesy Oak Street Health

Primary care company Oak Street Health has filed to go public.

It’s set to be the second primary care company to go public in 2020 after One Medical’s January debut.

Oak Street shared details about its business model and its financials in its S-1, including its close relationship with health insurer Humana.



You can read the full story here>>



REUTERS/Sergio Perez

John Bosco, CIO of Northwell Health, told BI why Microsoft’s cloud business is becoming a new favourite in healthcare.

Mainly, it’s because the tech giant has other services that are compatible with its cloud offering.

That includes disaster recovery, login management for internal networks, and a host of functions that can read healthcare data.



You can read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>



