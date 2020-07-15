We just got our first official look at Moderna's early coronavirus vaccine data

Welcome to
Today in healthcare news: The first published data on Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, the TLDR; on Oak Street Health’s upcoming IPO, and why Microsoft’s cloud is becoming a favourite among health systems.
We just got our best look yet at early coronavirus vaccine data from Moderna,
and it shows the shots generated an immune response
- Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine generated immune responses that could protect people from the virus, according to newly published data from early tests in people.
- A 30,000-person study will start in about two weeks to determine if the vaccine actually prevents infection or disease. That is poised to be the first late-stage trial to get underway in the US.
- The initial trial of 45 volunteers was designed to see if the vaccine is safe and creates virus-fighting proteins called antibodies.
Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>
A hot primary-care startup backed by General Atlantic just filed to go public. Here are 5 crucial takeaways from Oak Street’s IPO filing.
- Primary care company Oak Street Health has filed to go public.
- It’s set to be the second primary care company to go public in 2020 after One Medical’s January debut.
- Oak Street shared details about its business model and its financials in its S-1, including its close relationship with health insurer Humana.
You can read the full story here>>
The tech chief at New York’s biggest hospital system shares 3 reasons why Microsoft’s cloud is beating out Amazon and Google to become the emerging favourite for healthcare systems
- John Bosco, CIO of Northwell Health, told BI why Microsoft’s cloud business is becoming a new favourite in healthcare.
- Mainly, it’s because the tech giant has other services that are compatible with its cloud offering.
- That includes disaster recovery, login management for internal networks, and a host of functions that can read healthcare data.
You can read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>
More stories we’re reading:
- Stat’sHelen Branswell on how to fix America’s “dumpster fire” of a COVID-19 response (Stat News)
- ‘Within 11 days, I lost my mother, my father, and my brother’: How Texas’ coronavirus outbreak spiraled out of control in a matter of weeks (Business Insider)
- How NYC’s hospitals are preparing for another surge of COVID-19 patients while facing financial trouble from the first wave(The City)
- A leading antibody expert says you can get coronaviruses again, so ‘there’s not much we can do until there’s a vaccine’(Business Insider)
- The top healthcare dealmaker at RBC says investors should be wary of inflated biotech stocks touting coronavirus vaccines and treatments (Business Insider)
– Lydia
– Lydia
