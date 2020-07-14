Here's what top analysts expect in the next coronavirus bailout

Welcome to Dispensed Daily, your daily dose of healthcare news from Business Insider’s healthcare editor Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer.Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.

Happy Tuesday! Today, a look at what’s inside Congress’s next coronavirus stimulus bill, a plant-based coronavirus vaccine makes it into human testing, and a look at the downfall of Civilized, a cannabis media startup.

Among the more than 150 research programs working to develop a coronavirus vaccine, Medicago stands out with its plant-focused approach.

Medicago developed its vaccine using a unique approach that turns the cells of a tobacco-like crop into protein-producing minifactories, CEO Bruce Clark told Business Insider.

On Tuesday, the privately held Canadian drugmaker started testing its vaccine candidate in humans.



Civilized and its husband-and-wife founders were soaring as cannabis legalization looked poised to sweep the US a few years ago.

But after a series of layoffs and business pivots, as well as a failed takeover attempt, Civilized has let go of all of its staff and suspended operations.

Civilized’s management team told Business Insider they were in negotiations to restructure their debt and bring on new investors for a relaunch.



