Here's what top analysts expect in the next coronavirus bailout

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today, a look at what's inside Congress's next coronavirus stimulus bill, a plant-based coronavirus vaccine makes it into human testing, and a look at the downfall of Civilized, a cannabis media startup.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

From stimulus checks to unemployment benefits, top analysts shared their predictions for the next coronavirus bailout package. They’re pegging it at $US1.5 trillion.


Medicago

The Canadian biotech Medicago is betting it can make a coronavirus vaccine out of plants, and it just started testing it in humans


Samantha Lee/Business Insider


The inside story of the downfall of Civilized, a cannabis media startup that raised $US7 million, then had to shut down after a takeover offer fell through


