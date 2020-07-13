We just got a better look at Walmart's growing healthcare ambitions

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today, we take a closer look at Walmart’s health ambitions, the 20 healthcare startups worth more than $US1 billion, and America’s coronavirus testing crisis. Meanwhile, Florida on Sunday hit a new record for daily coronavirus infections.

Courtesy Walmart

Walmart’s ambitions are becoming clearer as it pushes into the $US3.6 trillion US healthcare industry. Its plans make the retailer a ‘sleeping giant to watch.’


Read the full story here>>

VillageMD

The 20 billion-dollar startups to watch that are revolutionising healthcare in 2020


Read the full list here>>

Callaghan O’Hare/Reuters


The US is in the middle of another coronavirus testing crisis – on a far larger scale than before


Read the full story from Morgan McFall-Johnsen here>>

