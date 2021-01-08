What's next for COVID-19 vaccines

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

With what happened Wednesday at the US Capitol, it’s hard to think about healthcare news. If you’re just catching up: a joint session of Congress worked into the early morning hours to certify president-elect Joe Biden’s victory, hours after a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol.

Meanwhile, today’s healthcare news: the healthcare roles big tech is hiring for in 2021 (with lots of hints at what’s ahead for Verily/Amazon/Apple), what comes next for COVID-19 vaccines, and inside the downfall of Haven.


Halo App Activity FeatureAmazonHalo’s activity feature.



We analysed the open healthcare jobs at big tech firms like Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Verily. They reveal expansion plans and new priorities as tech giants push into the industry.


Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>

Margaret keenan coronavirus vaccineGettyMargaret Keenan, the first person to be given the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine outside clinical trials.

What’s coming next for COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s the latest on 9 leading programs, after Pfizer and Moderna.


Read the full timeline from Andrew Dunn here>>

Warren buffett coronavirusREUTERS/Rick Wilking



Inside Haven’s downfall: How Jeff Bezos, Jamie Dimon, and Warren Buffett set their healthcare venture up for failure


Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>

More stories we’re reading:

