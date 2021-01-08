What's next for COVID-19 vaccines

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

With what happened Wednesday at the US Capitol, it’s hard to think about healthcare news. If you’re just catching up: a joint session of Congress worked into the early morning hours to certify president-elect Joe Biden’s victory, hours after a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol.

Meanwhile, today’s healthcare news: the healthcare roles big tech is hiring for in 2021 (with lots of hints at what’s ahead for Verily/Amazon/Apple), what comes next for COVID-19 vaccines, and inside the downfall of Haven.





Amazon Halo’s activity feature.





Big tech companies are gearing up to make a lot of healthcare hires.

Some of the postings hint at expansions and new focus areas for Verily, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Care, Alphabet’s Calico, and Apple.

It’s indicative of tech giants’ continued push into the $US3.8 trillion healthcare industry.



Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>



Getty Margaret Keenan, the first person to be given the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine outside clinical trials.

Two coronavirus vaccines are now authorised for emergency use in the US.

Other shots have gained the OK in foreign countries.

The world will need multiple safe and effective vaccines to immunize the world’s population against this pandemic.

Here’s the latest on 11 frontrunners, including Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, as well as top Chinese, Canadian, and Russian vaccines.



Read the full timeline from Andrew Dunn here>>



Haven, Amazon’s health venture with JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway, is disbanding.

Details about Haven have been few and far between ever since it was announced in 2018. It started without a clear mandate from the founding companies and never landed on one.

The venture’s failure is coming at a shock to an industry that thought it could be transformational.

Business Insider tracked out Haven’s three-year struggle to find a voice in healthcare before disbanding.



Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>



More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia

