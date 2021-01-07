8 digital health unicorns to watch in 2021

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Two Democrats have won their Senate races in Georgia, giving the party control of the Senate. That means Democrats will have full control of the legislative branch when Joe Biden takes office.

Our politics team has a great breakdown of what that means for key issues on Biden’s agenda, including healthcare.

Also today in healthcare news: 8 newly minted digital-health unicorns, Amazon’s sleep-tracking plans, and a vaccine loophole.

RoRoRo’s offices.

The 8 digital health startups to watch that are changing healthcare in 2021


Stephen Brashear/Getty ImagesAmazon previously rolled-out an Alexa-enabled microwave, among other products.


EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is quietly building a new Alexa device to help you sleep better


Vaccine shotPhoto by William Campbell/Getty ImagesA frontline healthcare worker receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at the Park County Health Departments storefront clinic on January 5, 2021 in Livingston, Montana.

Young, healthy people have figured out a loophole to get the COVID vaccine without skipping the line


More stories we’re reading:

