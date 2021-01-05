10 biotech predictions for 2021

Welcome to



For starters, vaccine rollout has started slower than expected. About 20 million Americans were expected to get vaccinated by the end of the year. That didn’t happen, with only a fraction receiving shots by December 31. Even so, Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said he’s optimistic the pace could soon pick up.

Also in healthcare news: Biotech investor Brad Loncar shared his 2021 predictions with us, investors are betting big on mental health, and why Alphabet and Amazon are set up to make healthcare deals in 2021.

Brad Loncar Brad Loncar, biotech investor and CEO of Loncar Investments

Biotech investor Brad Loncar foresees a bustling 2021 for the drug industry, filled with M&A, drug pricing debates, and booms and busts in the market.

The CEO of Loncar Investments shared 10 predictions for the new year with Business Insider.

They include a coming downturn for gene-editing biotech stocks, SPACs fizzling out, and anti-ageing science becoming the next overhyped hot topic.



Read the full list of predictions as told to Andrew Dunn here>>



Recep-bg/Getty Images

Among the coronavirus pandemic, large-scale social unrest, and a gruelling election cycle, Americans’ mental health is taxed at best and crumbling at worst.

The gruelling circumstances of the past year have led to a boom in demand for mental health services. With most therapists’ offices closed, however, much of that activity has been entirely virtual.

Mental health startups that provide virtual services, scheduling platforms, or software that allows individual practitioners to accept insurance have all benefited from the pandemic, and have raked in nearly $US1.5 billion from VC investors since the start of the year.

Many investors told Business Insider that mental health will soon be one of the biggest areas of investment for their firms.



Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>



HLTH; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

After the Teladoc-Livongo merger that shook up the digital health world, many investors are looking outside the industry for its next major deal.

Tech giants like Amazon and Alphabet are the most likely buyers, investors told Business Insider.

That’s especially true of Amazon, which rolled out its pharmacy service years after acquiring mail-order prescriptions company PillPack.

Both companies have signalled interest in expanding their healthcare offerings in recent months and after a year of record public returns, could have enough cash on hand to buy up hot upstarts instead of building products or software from scratch.



Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>



More stories we’re reading:

