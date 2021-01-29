What's next for Walgreens

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: What Wall Street thinks of Walgreens’ CEO pick, how companies like Amazon and Apple want to keep tabs on your health at home, and the 11 top healthcare investments from SoftBank.

Rosalind BrewerJason Redmond/AFP/Getty ImagesIn March, Rosalind Brewer will become the third Black woman in modern history to lead a Fortune 500 company.

Walgreens hired Starbucks COO Roz Brewer to be its next CEO. Wall Street analysts say the pharmacy giant ‘absolutely nailed it’ with the choice.


Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>


Fitbit senseFitbit




Big tech wants to monitor your health at home. From Verily to Amazon, here’s where they’re placing their bets.


Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>

Masayoshi son softbankReuters/Issei Kato


SoftBank has quietly backed some of healthcare’s biggest startups. Here are its 11 top investments.


Read the full list from Megan Hernbroth here>>

More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.