J&J vaccine data is imminent

Walgreens is officially getting a new leader â€” Starbucks COO Roz Brewer has been named the retail pharmacy’s next CEO. That will make her the only Black woman leading a Fortune 500 company.
And as the Biden administration settles in, it’s providing a bigger picture of its vaccine ambitions. The latest: The US is pledging to get states 10 million shots per week and is buying 200 million additional doses.
ReutersAlex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, takes the stand as a witness in New Jersey Supreme Court in New Brunswick
Johnson & Johnson’s CEO says crucial coronavirus vaccine data will come by early next week
- We’ll know if a single-dose coronavirus vaccine works by early next week, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky said Tuesday.
- The healthcare giant is wrapping up a massive study testing its shot against a placebo.
- If successful, J&J plans to deliver 100 million doses to the US by the end of June.
Jae C. Hong/AP PhotoAt a mass vaccination site set up in a California Six Flags, a nurse administers the COVID vaccine. The state has delivered 45% of its allotted vaccines, compared to North Dakota’s 84% and South Dakota’s 75%.
How the Dakotas are successfully rolling out COVID vaccines â€” and 2 major lessons for larger states
- North Dakota and South Dakota are two of the states doing the best job at distributing coronavirus vaccines.
- Despite an uneven nationwide rollout, they have excelled due to centralised storage and vaccination sites.
- Flexibility and collaboration between health systems has been key to getting approximately 80% of delivered vaccines into arms.
Matthew Horwood/Getty ImagesMedical samples in vacutainer tubes held by a laboratory technician in a medical laboratory on December 5, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom.
Sana Biotechnology has filed to go public. Here are the investors that stand to make the most upon its debut.
- Seattle-based Sana Biotechnology has filed to go public.
- The cell and gene therapy startup won’t launch its clinical trials for at least a year.
- Noted life sciences investors Flagship Pioneering and Arch Venture Partners are its biggest shareholders pre-IPO.
