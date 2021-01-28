J&J vaccine data is imminent

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Walgreens is officially getting a new leader â€” Starbucks COO Roz Brewer has been named the retail pharmacy’s next CEO. That will make her the only Black woman leading a Fortune 500 company.

And as the Biden administration settles in, it’s providing a bigger picture of its vaccine ambitions. The latest: The US is pledging to get states 10 million shots per week and is buying 200 million additional doses.

Speaking of politics â€” Sign up for 10 Things in Politics You Need to Know Today â€” launching next week!

Today in healthcare news: J&J’s vaccine data should be out by next week, how the Dakotas successfully rolled out vaccines, and the biggest investors in Sana Biotechnology heading into the IPO.

FILE PHOTO: Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, takes the stand as a witness in New Jersey Supreme Court in New Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S., January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas JacksonReutersAlex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, takes the stand as a witness in New Jersey Supreme Court in New Brunswick


Johnson & Johnson’s CEO says crucial coronavirus vaccine data will come by early next week


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn and Natasha Dailey here>>

California COVID vaccine rollout Six Flags Magic MountainJae C. Hong/AP PhotoAt a mass vaccination site set up in a California Six Flags, a nurse administers the COVID vaccine. The state has delivered 45% of its allotted vaccines, compared to North Dakota’s 84% and South Dakota’s 75%.


How the Dakotas are successfully rolling out COVID vaccines â€” and 2 major lessons for larger states


Read the full story from Patricia Kelly Yeo here>>

Biotech lab medical samples pharma biotechMatthew Horwood/Getty ImagesMedical samples in vacutainer tubes held by a laboratory technician in a medical laboratory on December 5, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom.


Sana Biotechnology has filed to go public. Here are the investors that stand to make the most upon its debut.


Read the full story from Allison DeAngelis here>>

More stories we’re reading:

Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.