Why Humana went deep on primary care

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: Why Humana is betting big on primary care, the CDC doesn’t know how many vaccine doses the US has, and why there could be a higher risk among those who get the more contagious coronavirus variant in the UK.

FILE PHOTO: Humana CEO Bruce Broussard poses for a portrait in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File PhotoReutersHumana CEO Bruce Broussard poses for a portrait.


The CEO of major health insurer Humana laid out why he’s betting big on primary care


Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>

Rochelle WalenskyJim Watson/AFP via Getty ImagesPresident-elect Joe Biden has nominated Dr. Rochelle Walensky to head up the CDC.



The CDC doesn’t know how many vaccine doses the US has, its new head said. This is one of the ‘biggest problems’ with the rollout, she said.


Read the full story from Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce here>>

GettyImages 1230547787Daniel Leaf-Olivas/AFP via Getty ImagesA row of ambulances parked outside the Royal London hospital


UK officials say people who get the contagious coronavirus variant may have a higher risk of death. Here’s why that could be.

Read the full story from Aylin Woodward here>>

More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.