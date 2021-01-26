What's in store for the next wave of vaccines

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Happy Monday! We’re starting off the day with some fresh vaccine news. First, Merck is discontinuing its COVID-19 vaccine trials, a major setback from the company that developed the only Ebola vaccine.

And Moderna said Monday that it’s developing a new version of its COVID-19 shot to fight the variant that’s emerged out of South Africa. The company said its current shot should still work against variants identified in both South African and the UK.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for news on whether Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine works, expected by the end of the month.

Coronavirus vaccineJessica Hill/AP PhotoPharmacies are finding themselves with leftover coronavirus vaccines, meaning some people can score a shot early with the right planning.


More than 200 coronavirus vaccines are still in development as the initial vaccine rollout ramps up. Here’s how experts anticipate 2021 playing out.


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

Humana CEO Bruce BroussardReutersHumana CEO Bruce Broussard

Humana just launched its answer to the new crop of insurer startups in the red-hot health-plan market for older people


Read the full scoop from Shelby Livingston here>>

Calico CEO Art LevinsonJeff Chiu/Associated PressCalico CEO Art Levinson


Alphabet’s age-fighting bet Calico has been quiet for years, but it’s hiring. Here are all the open jobs open at the secretive biotech firm.


Read the full story from Hugh Langley and Blake Dodge here>>

More stories we’re reading:

