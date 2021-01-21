Why the vaccine rollout was a disaster

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today in healthcare news: Why the vaccine rollout was a disaster, what pharmacies are doing to try and change that, and how Starbucks will play a role in distributing vaccines.

Us vaccine rollout failure donald trump 4x3Jonathan Drake/Reuters; Samantha Lee/Insider

Why America’s vaccine rollout was a total disaster â€” and what it means for the next few months


Covid vaccine coronavirus cvs nursing homeBen McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

How Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, and other retailers plan to leverage tech, convenience, and public trust to get the chaotic mass vaccine rollout back on track


Starbucks new york coronavirusNoam Galai/Getty ImagesStarbucks has been forced to make a number of changes because of COVID-19.


Washington state recruits Starbucks to help with its COVID-19 vaccine rollout


