6 things to know about Biden's plan to transform vaccine rollout

Starting the week typically feels like a sprint, but especially when there's a major national event on Wednesday.

Ahead of that, today in healthcare news: What's inside President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 plan,Aledade's now valued at $US2.1 billion, and Carbon Health's struggle to show transparent prices for its healthcare services.

President-elect Joe Biden will be taking office on Wednesday just as the US is in the middle of an enormous coronavirus vaccine effort.

The vaccine rollout so far has been chaotic, and Biden will be in charge of retooling the program, as he takes charge of efforts to pull the US out of the pandemic.

The plan will no longer go by the Trump administration’s name, “Operation Warp Speed.”



Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>



Aledade Aledade CEO Farzad Mostashari

Aledade just raised $US100 million in a Series D funding round led by Meritech Capital.

The startup, which is transforming the way independent primary-care practices are paid, is valued at $US2.1 billion, according to sources close to the deal.

The funding round comes after a year of explosive growth for Aledade, despite the coronavirus pandemic.



Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>



Carbon Health cofounder and CEO Eren Bali on Twitter explained why his startup is still struggling with price transparency.

Bali said his goal is to have doctors and patients decide on treatments and tests based on costs together during a visit.

The complexity of insurance plans and legacy billing models make it so the automated system to calculate those costs is wrong roughly 40% of the time.



Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>



