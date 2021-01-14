The scoop on Walmart's latest health venture

Today in healthcare news: Walmart’s quietly building a startup that wants to use data to help customers make healthier choices, a senior living chain is requiring employees to get shots, and Verve’s building a gene-editing treatment for heart disease.

Walmart new test storesWalmartA Walmart personal shopper using the handheld device.


Walmart is quietly building a startup that wants to help shoppers make healthier choices


Read the scoop from Blake Dodge and Ãine Cain here>>

Covid Vaccine Senior CarePaul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty ImagesA CVS pharmacist gives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at the Emerald Court senior living community in Anaheim, California.


A major chain of senior living facilities will require more than 10,000 workers to get COVID-19 shots


Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>


Verve Therapeutics cofounder and CEO Sekar KathiresanVerveVerve Therapeutics cofounder and CEO Sekar Kathiresan




Verve is gearing up to test a gene-editing treatment that could cure heart disease. The CEO shares his 3-step vision for the one-and-done heart treatment.


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

More stories we’re reading:

