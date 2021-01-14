The scoop on Walmart's latest health venture

Welcome to
Business Insider
‘
s daily healthcare newsletter
your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.
Today in healthcare news: Walmart’s quietly building a startup that wants to use data to help customers make healthier choices, a senior living chain is requiring employees to get shots, and Verve’s building a gene-editing treatment for heart disease.
WalmartA Walmart personal shopper using the handheld device.
Walmart is quietly building a startup that wants to help shoppers make healthier choices
- Walmart is building a new health venture through its incubation arm Store No.8, Business Insider has learned.
- The venture, which doesn’t have a name yet, will aim to help shoppers make healthier choices based on their own shopping data.
- It builds on Walmart’s healthcare business, which includes clinics and pharmacies.
Read the scoop from Blake Dodge and Ãine Cain here>>
Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty ImagesA CVS pharmacist gives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at the Emerald Court senior living community in Anaheim, California.
A major chain of senior living facilities will require more than 10,000 workers to get COVID-19 shots
- Atria Senior Living, a large operator of independent living, assisted living, and other senior living facilities, is requiring more than 10,000 US employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Atria CEO John Moore told Business Insider that requiring the vaccine is “the responsible thing to do” to stop the spread of the coronavirus among staff and residents.
- Several other long-term care companies told Business Insider they are not mandating the coronavirus vaccine.
- Employers can require staff to give COVID-19 shots without running afoul of the law, according to federal guidance, and more employers are expected to follow in Atria’s footsteps.
Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>
Verve is gearing up to test a gene-editing treatment that could cure heart disease. The CEO shares his 3-step vision for the one-and-done heart treatment.
- A buzzy Cambridge, Massachusetts biotech is advancing its research on a gene-editing treatment for heart disease.
- Verve Therapeutics CEO Sekar Kathiresan outlined the company’s three-stage strategy to ultimately cure heart disease.
- Verve’s first treatment candidate uses a next-generation gene-editing tool called base-editing to change a single letter in a person’s genetic code. That edit will lower levels of bad cholesterol, the company hopes.
Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>
