RBC lays out its top digital health stock picks

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: RBC's top digital health picks for 2021, the 26 healthcare and biotech unicorns to keep an eye on, and one reporter's account of how she was offered a COVID-19 vaccine even though she's young and healthy.

Telemedicine Digital Health Virtual Doctor VisitToby Talbot/AP FileA doctor speaks to a nurse through a video platform in 2015. The pandemic has forced wider adoption of digital health solutions, driving industry growth in 2020 that is likely to continue in 2021.

RBC shared its top 6 digital health picks for 2021 as Wall Street anticipates accelerated growth for the industry


Read the full story by Patricia Kelly Yeo here>>

TempusThe Tempus lab.


The 26 billion-dollar startups to watch that are revolutionising healthcare in 2021


Read the full list here>>

Coronavirus vaccineJessica Hill/AP PhotoPharmacies are finding themselves with leftover coronavirus vaccines, meaning some people can score a shot early with the right planning.

I was offered a covid vaccine even though I’m young and healthy. Here’s how I did it.


Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>

– Lydia

