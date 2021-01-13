RBC lays out its top digital health stock picks

Welcome to
Business Insider
‘
s daily healthcare newsletter
, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.
Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.
Hello,
Today in healthcare news: RBC’s top digital health picks for 2021, the 26 healthcare and biotech unicorns to keep an eye on, and one reporter’s account of how she was offered a COVID-19 vaccine even though she’s young and healthy.
Toby Talbot/AP FileA doctor speaks to a nurse through a video platform in 2015. The pandemic has forced wider adoption of digital health solutions, driving industry growth in 2020 that is likely to continue in 2021.
RBC shared its top 6 digital health picks for 2021 as Wall Street anticipates accelerated growth for the industry
- RBC Capital Markets released its outlook on digital health and healthcare information technology on January 6, predicting the industry’s continued growth in 2021.
- Compared to traditional tech, digital health and healthcare IT stocks trade at a significant discount, the analysts noted, but increased in value in 2020 as healthcare shifted online due to the pandemic.
- Analyst Sean Dodge predicts accelerated venture funding and going-public activity as the US healthcare system more fully adopts telemedicine.
Read the full story by Patricia Kelly Yeo here>>
The 26 billion-dollar startups to watch that are revolutionising healthcare in 2021
- The financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic did little to stem interest in healthcare startups. Many new investors flocked to the industry for a recession-proof investment.
- Healthcare startups raised $US17 billion in 2020, a 57% increase over 2019’s record, according to a new report from Silicon Valley Bank.
- There are 26 startups that achieved unicorn status in 2020 with valuations at or above $US1 billion, according to Pitchbook data and Business Insider’s reporting.
Jessica Hill/AP PhotoPharmacies are finding themselves with leftover coronavirus vaccines, meaning some people can score a shot early with the right planning.
I was offered a covid vaccine even though I’m young and healthy. Here’s how I did it.
- A loophole in the US vaccine rollout has made it possible for young and healthy people to get shots without having to skip the line.
- I tried to get one at DC pharmacies, a process that took days and at some point coincided with the attack on the Capitol by violent pro-Trump supporters objecting to the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral win.
- The coronavirus vaccine rollout has been slow and messy. And at the end of some days, healthcare facilities are finding themselves with extra doses that have a short shelf life and could end up in the trash.
- It’s one of those leftover doses that I was chasing, but I also wanted to ensure that any elderly or more vulnerable people waiting for them got them first. I learned it was possible, with careful planning and good luck, to get vaccinated early.
Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>
More stories we’re reading:
- New York expands its COVID-19 vaccine pool by 3.2 million people after a lack of eligible candidates forced healthcare workers to toss spare doses (Business Insider)
- Eli Lilly says its experimental Alzheimer’s medicine appeared to slow decline in a small study of 272 patients (Stat News)
- When should people who’ve already gotten COVID-19 get the vaccine? Doctors say it depends on whether they still have symptoms. (Business Insider)
- Biden has been critical of his COVID-19 team as it prepares to carry out on its promise of 100 million vaccines in 100 days (Politico)
– Lydia
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.