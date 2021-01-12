A startup that's taking on Big Pharma just raised $500 million

Welcome to
Business Insider
‘
s daily healthcare newsletter
, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.
Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.
Hello,
Today in healthcare news: EQRx has raised another $US500 million, at least 50% of COVID-19 cases spread from people without symptoms, and some evidence that Pfizer’s vaccine works against virus mutations.
EQRx, a startup that’s taking on Big Pharma by making drugs cheaper, just raised $US500 million
- EQRx, a company developing new drugs that will compete with some of the highest-priced drugs on the market at a lower price, is moving faster than it expected.
- A year in, the startup just raised a fresh $US500 million from investors including GV, Andreessen Horowitz, and Arch Venture Partners, as well as from private equity funds, health plans and health systems.
- It aims to get have its first treatment approved in the next “handful of years” and has brought on four cancer drugs that are in later stages of development.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty ImagesCustomers eat lunch at tables outside restaurants in London, England on September 20, 2020.
At least 50% of COVID-19 cases spread from people without symptoms, a new study found
- At least 50% of new COVID-19 cases are transmitted by people who don’t show symptoms, according to a new study.
- That includes people who never display symptoms and those whose symptoms hadn’t started yet.
- A study authors said findings underscore the need for people who feel healthy to follow public-health guidance on mask wearing and social distancing.
Read the full story from Susie Neilson here>>
Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty ImagesThe coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech appears effective against mutations, according to a new study.
Early study suggests Pfizer’s vaccine is effective against coronavirus mutations
- A study by Pfizer and researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch indicates the company’s COVID-19 vaccine is effective against mutations of the coronavirus.
- The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.
- “So we’ve now tested 16 different mutations, and none of them have really had any significant impact. That’s the good news,” Phil Dormitzer, a scientist at Pfizer, said Thursday. “That doesn’t mean that the 17th won’t,” he added.
Read the full story from Charles Davis here>>
More stories we’re reading:
- How West Virginia is winning the race to get COVID-19 vaccines into people’s arms, including using its own pharmacies(NPR)
- Biden plans to release the entire coronavirus vaccine supply instead of reserving half to guarantee second doses(Business Insider)
- LA is facing its “New York Moment” as the virus overwhelms the largest county in the US (The New York Times)
- I felt totally fine after my first COVID-19 shot, but the second dose was rough. Here’s what I did to manage the side effects and why I still think you should get the shot.(Business Insider)
– Lydia
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.