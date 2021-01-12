A startup that's taking on Big Pharma just raised $500 million

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Welcome to

Business Insider



s daily healthcare newsletter

, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.

Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: EQRx has raised another $US500 million, at least 50% of COVID-19 cases spread from people without symptoms, and some evidence that Pfizer’s vaccine works against virus mutations.

Medical medication medicine pharmacy pharmaceutical drugs pills vitamins cox prescription FDA over the counter OTCCrystal Cox/Business Insider


EQRx, a startup that’s taking on Big Pharma by making drugs cheaper, just raised $US500 million

Read the full story here>>

London outdoor eating restaurant coronavirusDaniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty ImagesCustomers eat lunch at tables outside restaurants in London, England on September 20, 2020.


At least 50% of COVID-19 cases spread from people without symptoms, a new study found


Read the full story from Susie Neilson here>>

GettyImages 1230473713Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty ImagesThe coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech appears effective against mutations, according to a new study.


Early study suggests Pfizer’s vaccine is effective against coronavirus mutations


Read the full story from Charles Davis here>>

More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.