Pharmacy giants stand to profit from vaccines

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

There’s a lot going on this morning! The CEOs of Merck and UnitedHealth Group announced their retirements, and 23andMe confirmed it plans to go public via a SPAC IPO.

Here’s today’s healthcare news: How much CVS and Walgreens stand to profit as the vaccine rollout continues, meet the biotechs tackling the pathogens of tomorrow (and today), and what Jazz Pharmaceuticals is getting by buying GW Pharma.

Covid vaccine coronavirus cvs nursing homeBen McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images


Here’s how much CVS and Walgreens stand to profit as the federal government opens up access to COVID-19 shots at retail pharmacies


Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>


Coronavirus vaccineJessica Hill/AP PhotoPharmacies are finding themselves with leftover coronavirus vaccines, meaning some people can score a shot early with the right planning.



VCs have finally started paying attention to infectious diseases. Meet 6 up-and-coming biotechs tackling the pandemic pathogens of today and tomorrow.


Read the full story from Patricia Kelly Yeo here>>

CBDvsTHCPramote Polyamate/ Getty ImageCBD does not contain psychoactive properties like THC does.


A biotech known for its sleep and brain drugs just made a $US7.2 billion bet that medical cannabis is crucial to its neuroscience ambitions


Read the full story from Jeremy Berke here>>

More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.