Russia's vaccine won't be in the US any time soon

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

We just found out more about how vaccines might impact transmission of the coronavirus. The vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford slowed transmission of the virus, according to new data that has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Plus, some pharma M&A news for you â€” Jazz Pharmaceuticals is acquiring GW Pharma, the company that got the first cannabis-based drug approved by the FDA in 2018.

Also in healthcare news: Russia’s vaccine won’t be available in the US or UK any time soon, a VC firm that’s backed major biotech companies is taking a new approach to mental health, and our first indications that people who’ve already had COVID-19 might only need one dose of vaccine.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment FundRDIFKirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a co-developer of the Sputnik V vaccine

The leader of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine program says the shot won’t be available in the US or UK any time soon


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>


Robert Nelsen Arch Venture PartnersMichael Kovac/Getty ImageRobert Nelsen, Co-Founder and Managing Director, ARCH Venture Partners, participates in a panel discussion during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.



The biotech venture firm behind Juno and Grail is taking a new approach to tackle mental health


Read the full story from Allison DeAngelis here>>

Vaccine healthcare workers usmark Rightmire/Getty ImagesA dentist receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Anaheim on January 8, 2020.


People who had COVID-19 may develop 10 times more antibodies after a single vaccine dose â€” a sign they might only need one shot


Read the full story from Aria Bendix here>>

