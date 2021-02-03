Investors are betting big on specialised primary care

Hello,
Today in healthcare news: Russia’s coronavirus vaccine is 91.6% effective, investors are increasingly betting big on more specialised primary care, and an inside look at the pitch deck SWORD Health used to raise $US25 million.
Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Russian Direct Investment Fund via APA new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Russia’s coronavirus vaccine is 91.6% effective, study shows, 5 months after the country approved it and started giving it to people
- Russia’s coronavirus vaccine is 91.6% effective, per an interim analysis of phase-3 data published in The Lancet.
- Russia approved the drug for emergency use in August, before phase 3 trials, and started giving it to the public in December.
- One expert said the study had some caveats, but that the results seem to endorse Russia’s strategy.
Read the full story from SinÃ©ad Baker and Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce here>>
A healthcare startup serving LGBTQIA+ patients just raised $US25 million, and its growth reveals a key area of opportunity for other primary care startups
- Folx, a consumer healthcare startup for LGBTQIA+ patients, raised $US25 million in Series A funding from Bessemer Venture Partners, the company said on Tuesday.
- The startup provides telemedicine visits for LGBTQIA+ patients in addition to mailed hormone replacement therapy for transgender patients.
- Primary care startups serving specific populations instead of a more generalist audience have raised more than $US1 billion in the last several years, according to Pitchbook data.
Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>
We got an exclusive look at the presentation that had investors working over the holidays to invest $US25 million in the latest startup tackling remote physical therapy
- SWORD Health, a startup that provides remote physical therapy, raised $US25 million in Series B funding from Transformation Capital and existing investors.
- Founder and CEO Virgilio Bento said he struggled to contain investor interest in the round, which closed on Christmas Day.
- We got an exclusive look at the presentation Bento used to win over his new investor and board member.
Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>
More stories we’re reading:
- New York health officials are quitting as Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he doesn’t trust experts (The New York Times)
- Planned Parenthood’s president on the big changes ahead for reproductive rights and her organisation’s many other asks of the Biden administration (Insider)
- CureVac has signed a deal with Bayer to increase vaccine distribution in Europe (Bloomberg)
- Oxford researchers didn’t tell COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers of a dosing mistake when it was discovered, a letter reveals (Insider)
– Lydia
