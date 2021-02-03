Investors are betting big on specialised primary care

Today in healthcare news: Russia’s coronavirus vaccine is 91.6% effective, investors are increasingly betting big on more specialised primary care, and an inside look at the pitch deck SWORD Health used to raise $US25 million.

Sputnik vAlexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Russian Direct Investment Fund via APA new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Russia’s coronavirus vaccine is 91.6% effective, study shows, 5 months after the country approved it and started giving it to people


Read the full story from SinÃ©ad Baker and Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce here>>

FOLXFolxFolx offers mail-order hormone replacement therapy.

A healthcare startup serving LGBTQIA+ patients just raised $US25 million, and its growth reveals a key area of opportunity for other primary care startups


Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>

Physical therapy figure skaterYou Sung-ho/Reuters

We got an exclusive look at the presentation that had investors working over the holidays to invest $US25 million in the latest startup tackling remote physical therapy


Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>

More stories we’re reading:

