Double-masking reduces transmission

Today in healthcare news: The CDC outlines the benefits of double-masking, WHO experts recommend AstraZeneca’s shot for all adults, and the pandemic’s toll on travel nurses.

Cdc double masking improves fitCentres for Disease Control and PreventionThe CDC tested single masks, double masks (surgical + cloth on top), and knotted and tucked masks.

CDC: Double masks and tightly fitted single masks can reduce COVID-19 transmission by up to 96.4%


82-year-old Brian Pinker receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sam Foster at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford as the NHS increases its vaccination programme with 530,000 doses of the newly approved jab available for rollout across the UK on January 4, 2021 in Oxford, England.Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images82-year-old Brian Pinker receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sam Foster at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford as the NHS increases its vaccination programme with 530,000 doses of the newly approved jab available for rollout across the UK on January 4, 2021 in Oxford, England.



WHO experts recommend giving AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine to people 18 and older, even in places where variants are spreading


Healthcare workers coronavirus familyJae C. Hong/AP PhotoNurse Cindy Kelbert, left, checks on a critically ill COVID-19 patient through a glass door as she is surrounded by other nurses at St. Jude Medical Centre in Fullerton, Calif., Tuesday, July 7, 2020.


The pandemic made travel nurses the frontline heroes fighting the virus, but the work has taken a heavy toll


