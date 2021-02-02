How vaccine-makers are combating variants

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: How vaccine-makers are fighting back against coronavirus variants, there’s a “high likelihood current vaccines will need updates, and what you need to know about the variants.

Texas VaccineMark Felix/AFP via Getty Images


Coronavirus variants threaten to upend pandemic progress. Here’s how 4 top vaccine makers are fighting back.


Pfizer CEO Albert BourlaAP Photo/Pablo Martinez MonsivaisPfizer CEO Albert Bourla




Pfizer CEO vows to speed up vaccine development to under 100 days to combat the ‘high likelihood’ that current COVID-19 shots will need upgrades to stay effective


Los angeles coronavirus testing Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

What to know about 4 worrisome coronavirus variants, including one that can partially evade vaccines


