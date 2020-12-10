One chart shows how well Pfizer's vaccine works

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: One chart shows just how well Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine works at preventing COVID-19, our most detailed look at AstraZeneca and Oxford’s vaccine data, and a Verily cofounder’s plan to address one of the most overlooked parts of caring for patients.

Margaret Keenan coronavirus Pfizer vaccineACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

One striking chart shows just how well Pfizer’s vaccine works to prevent COVID-19 infections


Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>

Covid vaccineCarol Smiljan/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesA photo illustration show a syringe. Argentina was selected to test a vaccine against COVID-19, it is estimated that the clinical phases will begin in August.


We just got our most-detailed look yet at the safety and effectiveness of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Here’s what you need to know.


Read the full story from Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce here>>

Tom StanisStory HealthStory Health cofounder and CEO Tom Stanis.


A Verily cofounder’s experience coordinating doctors after his dad’s stroke inspired his new company addressing one of the most overlooked parts of caring for patients


Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>

More stories we’re reading:

Tomorrow’s going to be a big day of vaccine coverage as the FDA holds an advisory committee meeting to discuss the data on Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine. I’ll have more details in tomorrow’s newsletter, but be sure to stay tuned for more!

What questions do you have going into the meeting? Let me know at [email protected].

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.