Moderna's manufacturing test

On Tuesday, the UK officially started administering COVID-19 vaccines outside of a clinical trial â€” beginning with 90-year-old Margaret Keenan.

In the meantime, here in the US, we’re poring over documents released today by the Food and Drug Administration about Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine.

Also today in healthcare news: A closer look at Moderna’s vaccine factory, a $US650 million health-tech deal, and how the top three vaccines compare in terms of cost, efficacy, and more.

Reuters Moderna Therapeutics seen during COVID-19 in Massachusetts

Coronavirus vaccines will likely begin to be rolled out around the world in the next few weeks, after two experimental shots showed strong protection against COVID-19 in studies.

A key challenge will be mass production, particularly for Moderna, the Massachusetts biotech behind one of the frontrunners that has never before produced a commercial medicine.

US regulators are also not requiring formal inspections of facilities before issuing an emergency OK. Moderna’s plant in Norwood, Massachusetts, has never been formally inspected and will be needed to produce millions of doses.

PointClickCare Technologies is buying Collective Medical for just under $US650 million, Business Insider has learned.

PointClickCare is health IT company that helps nursing homes and other long-term care facilities run their businesses. Collective’s tech keeps doctors updated about their patients.

Once combined, the hope is to help providers shift to payment models that reward them for keeping patients healthy instead of making money when they get surgeries and treatments.



In November, AstraZeneca and Oxford University released preliminary results from late-stage trials that showed that their vaccine candidate was about 70% effective in protecting against COVID-19.

The vaccine joins two others â€” one made by Pfizer and BioNTech, another by Moderna â€” as frontrunners in the race for a vaccine to address the coronavirus pandemic.

There are key differences between the three vaccines, in terms of cost, distribution, regulatory approval, and more.



