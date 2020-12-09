Moderna's manufacturing test

On Tuesday, the UK officially started administering COVID-19 vaccines outside of a clinical trial â€” beginning with 90-year-old Margaret Keenan.

In the meantime, here in the US, we’re poring over documents released today by the Food and Drug Administration about Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine.

Also today in healthcare news: A closer look at Moderna’s vaccine factory, a $US650 million health-tech deal, and how the top three vaccines compare in terms of cost, efficacy, and more.

Moderna’s ambitions of pumping out up to 1 billion doses of a coronavirus vaccine rest on a former Polaroid factory that’s never produced an approved drug

  • Coronavirus vaccines will likely begin to be rolled out around the world in the next few weeks, after two experimental shots showed strong protection against COVID-19 in studies.
  • A key challenge will be mass production, particularly for Moderna, the Massachusetts biotech behind one of the frontrunners that has never before produced a commercial medicine.
  • US regulators are also not requiring formal inspections of facilities before issuing an emergency OK. Moderna’s plant in Norwood, Massachusetts, has never been formally inspected and will be needed to produce millions of doses.
  • Here’s how Moderna is taking on the challenge, hoping to produce as many as 1 billion doses in 2021.


CollectiveCollective MedicalCollective Medical’s cofounders Wylie van den Akker, Chris Klomp, and Adam Green.


SCOOP: PointClickCare is buying a Kleiner Perkins-backed startup for $US650 million in the latest sign that health-tech is heating up


VaccineSteve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images


Here’s how the top 3 coronavirus vaccines compare when it comes to efficacy, cost, and more


