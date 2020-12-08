Hospitals are preparing for a vaccine rollout

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today in healthcare news: An inside look at how hospitals are preparing to vaccinate and prioritise the first round of vaccines, meet the little-known startup that’s helping the UK with its vaccine rollout, and pregnant people will have to wait for a COVID-19 shot.

Covid-19 hospital floorErin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

‘This is game time’: Hospitals across the country are gearing up to give the first COVID-19 shots to millions of healthcare workers


Read the full story from Shelby Livingston and Allana Akhtar here>>

Qdoctor mobile phone appointmentsQdoctorQdoctor’s one video consultation platform that’s now using its booking system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.


Here’s how a little-known telehealth startup is poised to make a mark by helping the UK roll out the first coronavirus vaccine


Read the full story from Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce here>>

VaccineSiphiwe Sibeko/Pool via APA half-dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine initially could mean we have double the number doses available when it’s approved by regulators.

Pregnant women will have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine, despite being a high-risk group for complications


Read the full story from Anna Medaris Miller here>>

More stories we’re reading:

