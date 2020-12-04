100 million vaccines in 100 days

Welcome to
Business Insider
‘
s daily healthcare newsletter
, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.
Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.
Hello,
Today in healthcare news: Plans to get 100 million Americans a COVID shot in 100 days, a former VC is building a new kind of doctor’s office for the LGBTQIA+ community, and 5 big questions about the UK’s vaccine approval.
AP Photo/Evan VucciDr. Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed, speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington.
Operation Warp Speed’s top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans will be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days
- Moncef Slaoui, the top scientist advising the US government’s Operation Warp Speed, predicted that more than 100 million Americans would be vaccinated against COVID-19 within the next 100 days.
- Slaoui said 20 million Americans should be immunized in December, then 30 million more in January and 50 million in February.
Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>
A former venture capitalist wants to rethink the ‘uniquely bad’ healthcare experience for LGBTQIA+ patients by building an entirely new health system
- Folx, a digital health startup that primarily serves the LGBTQIA+ population, is the latest startup looking to break apart from traditional, one-size-fits-all healthcare systems by building services for a marginalised community.
- Founder and CEO A.G. Breitenstein told Business Insider that she saw how traditional healthcare providers fell short of treating the community, and wanted to start a company that flips the traditional “diagnose and treat” model on its head.
- The startup currently offers virtual care services and can deliver medication for hormone therapy, erectile dysfunction, and at-home STI testing in six states.
Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>
The UK just approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Here are our 5 biggest questions about the shot.
- The UK’s become the first Western country to have an authorised COVID-19 vaccine.
- The vaccine that Pfizer developed with BioNTech was approved via a fast track regulatory pathway that’s used in emergencies.
- Regulatory papers haven’t been released so we don’t know the detail of the decision-making process. Here are the five questions we have about Pfizer’s vaccine.
Read the full story from Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce here>>
More stories we’re reading:
- The preemie babies of the pandemic (Insider)
- How COVID-19 vaccines are going out to countries around the world (Nature)
- CDC allows shorter quarantine: 10 days after exposure to COVID-19, 7 days with a negative test (Business Insider)
- CVS and Walgreens are going to be key to the vaccine rollout at long-term care facilities (The Wall Street Journal)
Be sure to subscribe to this daily newsletter here if you haven’t yet (And tell your friends, if you are a subscriber already)!
– Lydia
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.