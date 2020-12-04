100 million vaccines in 100 days

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Welcome to

Business Insider



s daily healthcare newsletter

, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.

Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: Plans to get 100 million Americans a COVID shot in 100 days, a former VC is building a new kind of doctor’s office for the LGBTQIA+ community, and 5 big questions about the UK’s vaccine approval.

Moncef SlaouiAP Photo/Evan VucciDr. Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed, speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington.


Operation Warp Speed’s top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans will be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

FOLXFolxFolx offers mail-order hormone replacement therapy.


A former venture capitalist wants to rethink the ‘uniquely bad’ healthcare experience for LGBTQIA+ patients by building an entirely new health system


Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>

Pfizer vaccineVincent Kalut / Photonews via Getty Images


The UK just approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Here are our 5 biggest questions about the shot.


Read the full story from Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce here>>

More stories we’re reading:

Be sure to subscribe to this daily newsletter here if you haven’t yet (And tell your friends, if you are a subscriber already)!

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.