100 million vaccines in 100 days

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: Plans to get 100 million Americans a COVID shot in 100 days, a former VC is building a new kind of doctor’s office for the LGBTQIA+ community, and 5 big questions about the UK’s vaccine approval.

Moncef Slaoui, the top scientist advising the US government’s Operation Warp Speed, predicted that more than 100 million Americans would be vaccinated against COVID-19 within the next 100 days.

Slaoui said 20 million Americans should be immunized in December, then 30 million more in January and 50 million in February.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



Folx, a digital health startup that primarily serves the LGBTQIA+ population, is the latest startup looking to break apart from traditional, one-size-fits-all healthcare systems by building services for a marginalised community.

Founder and CEO A.G. Breitenstein told Business Insider that she saw how traditional healthcare providers fell short of treating the community, and wanted to start a company that flips the traditional “diagnose and treat” model on its head.

The startup currently offers virtual care services and can deliver medication for hormone therapy, erectile dysfunction, and at-home STI testing in six states.



Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>





Read the full story from Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce here>>



– Lydia

