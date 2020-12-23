Healthcare VCs share their 2021 predictions

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today in healthcare news: VCs share their 2021 predictions with us, Verily reshuffles its leadership team, and what we know about the new coronavirus strain in the UK.

VC healthcare predictions 2021 4x3NEA; LocalGlobe; General Catalyst; Canan; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

29 top VCs share their best 2021 healthcare predictions, from a surge in startups addressing where medicine falls short to a big year for digital health IPOs


GettyImages 1212789036Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesGoogle sister company Verily opens coronavirus testing sites in the Bay Area.

Verily is hitting the reset button on its leadership after a turbulent 2020 filled with departures and employee exhaustion amid its battle against the pandemic


UK coronavirusPAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty ImagesA sign on England’s M56 motorway informs drivers that all routes into France are closed on December 21, 2020.


A new coronavirus strain surging to dominance in the UK appears to spread faster despite lockdowns, prompting panic and a wave of border closures

  • The UK government imposed harsher restrictions on millions of people this weekend, warning of a mutated coronavirus strain that appears to infect people more easily.
  • Multiple countries also moved quickly to block travel from the UK, expressing concern over the new strain.
  • Experts say the situation is worrying and needs to be closely monitored, but they added that this strain didn’t appear to be deadlier.
  • They also say it’s likely that vaccines will still be effective against the new strain.


More stories we’re reading:

This will be your last Insider Healthcare daily update for 2020! We’ll be back in your inbox on the 31st with a little note to close out the year, but in the meantime, be sure to tell your friends and colleagues to subscribe for what is sure to be an eventful 2021.

– Lydia

