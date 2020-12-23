Healthcare VCs share their 2021 predictions

Welcome to



Hello,

Today in healthcare news: VCs share their 2021 predictions with us, Verily reshuffles its leadership team, and what we know about the new coronavirus strain in the UK.

We asked healthcare and biotech venture capitalists from leading firms like Venrock and NEA to share their predictions for 2021.

2020 was a pivotal year for healthcare, shaped by the pandemic and a booming IPO market for digital health companies.

In 2021, VCs are anticipating a rough time for young startups, a big year for digital health IPOs, and increased attention for startups looking to address the healthcare industry’s shortcomings.



Read all of the predictions here>>



Verily, Alphabet’s secretive healthcare moonshot, is overhauling its leadership structure and cutting down on CEO Andy Conrad’s direct reports.

A new chief operating officer took over a lot of Conrad’s responsibilities. There’s also a new tech chief, and the company is looking for chief marketing, revenue, and information officers.

In 2020, the upstart pivoted to address the coronavirus pandemic and put a lot of pressure on its employees in the process. Several left the company.

Meanwhile, Verily in December raised $US700 million in a new round of funding that it said would be used to expand its star commercial businesses.



Read the full story from Hugh Langley and Blake Dodge here>>



The UK government imposed harsher restrictions on millions of people this weekend, warning of a mutated coronavirus strain that appears to infect people more easily.

Multiple countries also moved quickly to block travel from the UK, expressing concern over the new strain.

Experts say the situation is worrying and needs to be closely monitored, but they added that this strain didn’t appear to be deadlier.

They also say it’s likely that vaccines will still be effective against the new strain.



Read the full story from SinÃ©ad Baker here>>



More stories we’re reading:

This will be your last Insider Healthcare daily update for 2020! We'll be back in your inbox on the 31st with a little note to close out the year, but in the meantime, be sure to tell your friends and colleagues to subscribe for what is sure to be an eventful 2021.

– Lydia

