How long it will take to vaccinate 20 million Americans

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorised Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, making it the second authorised shot in the US. The first batches of the vaccine started getting shipped out on Sunday.

Even with the promise of two coronavirus vaccines, we’re still early in the vaccination process.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for surgeon general said Americans should prepare for widespread vaccination by “mid-summer, early fall.” A CDC panel on Sunday recommended that essential frontline workers and people 75 and older should be in the next wave to receive the shots. All that’s happening while a mutant coronavirus strain bares down on the UK.

Also in healthcare news: It will take longer than promised to vaccinate 20 million Americans, Tennessee frontline healthcare workers share what it’s like to get a vaccine, and Moderna’s 39-page slide deck from 2017.

Moderna’s vaccine authorization means the US will ship nearly 8 million doses next week â€” but it will take longer than promised to vaccinate the first 20 million Americans

  • The US plans to ship 7.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccines this week, to more than 3,700 locations.
  • But officials with Operation Warp Speed say it will take longer than expected to get the first 20 million Americans their doses.
  • The goal had been to reach the 20 million mark by year’s end, but now that will take until the first week of January, according to Warp Speed’s chief operating officer.
  • Moderna’s COVID-19 shot was authorised Friday, boosting the US vaccine supply.


‘Our first glimmer of hope’: Healthcare workers reflect on a devastating year and a brighter future as they get the first COVID-19 shots


See the 39-slide presentation that Moderna used to win over investors before the upstart became the hottest company in biotech


