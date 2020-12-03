UK approves its first vaccine

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hi,

The UK has approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, becoming the first Western country to give a vaccine an OK. The plan is to make the vaccine available next week.

In the European Union and US, an official OK might still be a few weeks away as regulatory bodies analyse the data in different ways.

Also in healthcare news: US health officials set their recommendations for who should get vaccinated first, a bipartisan stimulus bill is on the table, and the checklist the head of Cigna’s venture fund uses to vet potential investments.

Covid vaccine trialJoe Raedle/Getty ImagesLisa Taylor receives a COVID-19 vaccination from RN Jose Muniz with the help of Karenda Palmer, a staff member, as she takes part in a vaccine study at Research Centres of America on August 07, 2020 in Hollywood, Florida.


Healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents should get a coronavirus vaccine first, according to US health officials


Read the full story from Andrea Michelson here>>

Bipartisan StimulusTasos Katopodis/Getty ImagesDemocratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia speaks alongside bipartisan members of Congress as they announce a proposal for a Covid-19 relief bill on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers just unveiled a $US908 billion coronavirus stimulus deal that would boost unemployment payments and help small businesses. Here’s what’s in the package.


Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>

Tom Richards CignaCignaTom Richards, Cigna's head of business development.


The man behind Cigna’s $US250 million venture fund shares the 3-part checklist he uses to place his bets on healthcare startups, including how he judges founders’ problem-solving skills


Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>

