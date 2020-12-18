Coronavirus vaccines, compared

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Phew, what a week it’s been! It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for another FDA advisory committee meeting, this time on Moderna’s vaccine. We’ll keep you posted on how the day unfolds.

Today in healthcare news: coronavirus vaccines, compared, CVS Health is giving out a pandemic bonus, and the US is planning to ship 8 million vaccine doses next week.

Coronavirus vaccine canadaREUTERS/Carlos OsorioA nurse is inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Toronto, Canada December 14, 2020.

Coronavirus vaccines compared: What to know about shots from Moderna and Pfizer, from safety to side effects

Read the full story from Hilary Brueck and Andrew Dunn here>>

CVS NYCNoam Galai/Getty Images


CVS Health is giving $US250 pandemic bonuses to nearly 200,000 of its workers


Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>

Pfizer Vaccine TransportStephen Maturen/Getty


The US plans to ship out nearly 8 million coronavirus vaccine doses next week, aiming to give shots to 20 million Americans before year’s end


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

