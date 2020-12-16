The first people in the US got COVID-19 shots

Welcome to



Hello,

On Tuesday morning, the Food and Drug Administration released documents related to its review of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine. They show that Moderna’s vaccine is highly effective at preventing people from getting COVID-19, similar to the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. The documents also shed light on the safety of the vaccine and how often trial participants reported side effects.

(You can read the FDA’s summary of the evidence here)

Today in healthcare news: See the first person in New York get their COVID-19 shot, the presentation a former casino exec used to convince investors to bet $US40 million on his healthcare startup, and how many doses of Moderna’s vaccine the US has ready to ship if it gets emergency authorization.

The first person to be publicly vaccinated against the coronavirus in the US was an intensive-care-unit nurse from Queens, New York.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo livestreamed the event on Periscope on Monday.

“I feel like healing is coming,” the nurse, Sandra Lindsay, said after she got her first shot. “I hope this marks the end to a very painful time in our history.”



Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>



Well Dot Well Dot cofounder and CEO Gary Loveman.

Well Dot Inc., a healthcare AI startup, announced Monday it raised $US40 million in Series A financing from existing investors General Catalyst, John Doerr, and Mosaic Health Solutions, among others.

The startup was cofounded by Gary Loveman, a former Caesars Entertainment and Aetna executive, and uses tactics similar to those used in casinos to get users to stick to activities and tasks that could make them healthier.

Well sells its services to employers that are then able to make an app available to employees. Those that opt in receive nudges and frequent rewards for completing tasks.

See the pitch deck that Loveman and his team used to win over investors for his company’s $US40 million Series A.



Read the full story from Zach Tracer and Megan Hernbroth here>>







Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images General Gustave Perna, chief operating officer for the Defence Department’s Project Warp Speed, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing





The US plans to ship 6 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine once it is authorised for emergency use, the head of logistics for the government’s vaccine initiative said during a press briefing Monday.

This would be double the US’s initial shipment of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine.

The US government has ordered 200 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. If the vaccine is authorised, Moderna plans to deliver 20 million doses this year.



Read the full story from Grace Dean here>>



– Lydia

