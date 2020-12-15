The coronavirus vaccine rollout has begun

Welcome to



Business Insider



‘



s daily healthcare newsletter



, your daily dose of pharma, biotech, and healthcare news.



Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

What a weekend! As you likely know by this point, on Friday the Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine left Pfizer’s Michigan facility on Sunday and shipped out across the country. Sites are expected to get vaccine doses starting today.

Today in healthcare news:

The FDA has authorised the first coronavirus vaccine in the US, a two-dose regimen from Pfizer and BioNTech.

Some frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities could receive the shots in as little as 24 hours, likely on Monday.

The US could immunize 20 million people by the end of 2020, but social distancing and mask wearing will need to continue well into 2021.



Read the full story from Aria Bendix here>>



A CDC committee recommended the new Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for people 16 years and older during a meeting Saturday.

While there’s a lot more to learn, particularly on how the vaccine affects people in certain populations like pregnant and lactating women, and people with autoimmune conditions, the panelists agreed its “desirable consequences clearly outweigh undesirable consequences in most settings.”

The move will help more people get the vaccine covered by insurance, and aligns the agency with the FDA, which just authorised the vaccine for emergency use Friday night.



Read the full story from Anna Medaris Miller here>>



Stefan F. SoÂ¤mmer via www.imago-images.de/Reuters Dr. Ugur Sahin and Dr. Özlem Türeci.

The FDA granted emergency authorization to Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine on Friday evening.

The vaccine, which was found to be 95% effective in trials, was designed by BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin in one day: January 25.

In fact, according to The Wall Street Journal’s podcast, Sahin designed the vaccine in just a few hours.



Read the full story from Susie Neilson here>>



More stories we’re reading:

More vaccine news this week â€” this time, we’ll get more information about what regulators think of Moderna’s COVID-19 shots.

Stay tuned, and pass this newsletter along to your friends/colleagues who are also pay attention to every step of the vaccine race. You can subscribe here.

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.