The coronavirus vaccine rollout has begun

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

What a weekend! As you likely know by this point, on Friday the Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine left Pfizer’s Michigan facility on Sunday and shipped out across the country. Sites are expected to get vaccine doses starting today.

Today in healthcare news:

Pfizer vaccine distribution UKLiam McBurney/PA Images via Getty ImagesA nurse prepares to inject staff with the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at Bradley Manor residential care home in Belfast on December 9, 2020.


Pfizer’s vaccine authorization means 2.9 million high-risk people will get the shot within days â€” the first step in a 9-month path to normalcy


Pfizer COVID-19 coronavirus vaccineAP Photo/Frank AugsteinA nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program.




A CDC panel just voted to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for people 16 years and older


Ugur Sahin Ã–zlem TÃ¼reci biontechStefan F. SoÂ¤mmer via www.imago-images.de/ReutersDr. Ugur Sahin and Dr. Özlem Türeci.

The co-founder of BioNTech designed the coronavirus vaccine it made with Pfizer in just a few hours over a single day


More stories we're reading:

More vaccine news this week â€” this time, we’ll get more information about what regulators think of Moderna’s COVID-19 shots.

