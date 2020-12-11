Experts are making a critical decision on Pfizer's vaccine

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Good morning! An expert FDA panel is meeting today to discuss Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. Our reporters Andrew Dunn and Hilary Brueck are following along with every update in a live blog.


You can follow along with their coverage all day leading up to the vote here.

Today in healthcare news: Canada approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s shot, details on the $US908 billion stimulus deal, and what you can and can’t do after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Canada beats the US to approving Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine


Read the full story from Isabella Jibilian here>>

New document shows all the details of the $US908 billion bipartisan coronavirus stimulus in the works


Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>


What you can and can’t do after getting the coronavirus vaccine


Read the full story from Anna Medaris Miller here>>

