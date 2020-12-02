A top VC warns that 'fundamentally sound' healthcare startups might go under in 2021

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Today in healthcare news, a little break from the barrage of vaccine news: A lot of healthcare startups are “effectively walking dead,”Amwell is open to working with big tech, and the 4 home care startups that have raised the most funding.

A top healthcare VC is sounding the alarm that many ‘fundamentally sound’ startups are in danger of going under after failing to navigate the pandemic


Amwell’s CEO isn’t scared by big tech and sees potential partnerships with Google, Apple, Fitbit to push telehealth beyond video visits


The home care industry is booming amid the pandemic. Here are the 4 startups raking in the most VC funding during a record-breaking year for the industry.


