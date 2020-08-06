A record deal for digital health

Blake Dodge

Welcome to

Dispensed Daily

, your daily dose of healthcare news from Business Insider’s healthcare editor Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer and the healthcare team.

Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Here’s the healthcare news you need to know: Teladoc agreed to buy Livongo in an $US18.5 billion deal,Moderna reveals new info about the price of its coronavirus shot, and Heal shares the pitch deck that won over Humana.

I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Blake Dodge, the healthcare team’s health-tech and testing reporter.

Gorevic, Chief Executive Officer of telehealth firm Teladoc, celebrates after ringing a ceremonial bell for the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock ExchangeREUTERS/Lucas JacksonJason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc, celebrates after ringing a ceremonial bell for the company’s IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 2015.

Teladoc is acquiring Livongo in the biggest deal that digital health has ever seen. Here are the 3 key takeaways from Wall Street’s top analysts, from shock at the price tag to optimism for healthcare’s digital future.


Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Inc, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File PhotoReutersFILE PHOTO: Moderna Therapeutics seen during COVID-19 in Massachusetts

Moderna has already struck deals to sell small quantities of its coronavirus vaccine for almost twice as much as rival shots. Here’s how the upstart biotech is thinking about pricing its vaccine.


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

HealHeal

This pitch deck helped telehealth startup Heal raise $US100 million and win a major partnership with healthcare giant Humana. Here’s how the deal came to be.


Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>

More stories we’re reading:

I’m back from 2 days of vacation. What am I missing? You can find me at [email protected].

Subscribe to this daily email here.

Blake

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.