Stock picks for a Biden victory

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today in healthcare news: RBC shares 7 healthcare stocks to buy now to prepare for a Biden victory, US coronavirus testing is going in the wrong direction, and an expert who predicted a coronavirus "second wave" now says the pandemic is like "a forest fire looking for human wood to burn."

Trump/BidenJIM WATSON,DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty ImagesUS President Donald Trump(L) as he departs the White House, in Washington, DC, on June 2, 2019, and former US vice president Joe Biden during the kick off his presidential election campaign in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 18, 2019.

RBC shares 7 healthcare stocks to buy now to prepare for a Biden victory – and 3 that could surge even if Trump triumphs


Take a look at the full list of stocks RBC recommends in the story I wrote with Zach Tracer>>

Arizona covid-19 testing coronavirusCourtney Pedroza/ReutersPhysician John Jones, D.O. tests administrative assistant Morgan Bassin for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at One Medical in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S. June 17, 2020.


US coronavirus testing is going in the wrong direction. Declines could partially explain why cases seem to be dropping.


Read the full story by Aria Bendix>>

San Francisco coronavirus Delores ParkJOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty ImagesPeople gather inside painted circles on the grass encouraging social distancing at Dolores Park in San Francisco.


Experts no longer expect seasonal coronavirus waves: The pandemic is like ‘a forest fire looking for human wood to burn’


Read the full story by Aylin Woodward>>

More stories we’re reading:

