Wall Street digs into the timeline for Moderna's coronavirus shot

Andrew Dunn

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today in healthcare news: Moderna's coronavirus vaccine trial could provide a "Halloween treat,VC funding for healthcare startups is booming in 2020, and Bill Gates' advice for Joe Biden.

I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Andrew Dunn, the healthcare team’s pharma and biotech reporter.

VaccineDenis Balibouse/Reuters

A top Wall Street analyst gamed out 12 scenarios for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, and he said positive results could come as soon as October


Read the full story here>>

Researchers studying the BCG vaccine for tuberculosis test samples in a laboratory in Cape TownREUTERS/Mike HutchingsResearchers studying the BCG vaccine for tuberculosis test samples in a laboratory in Cape Town.


Healthcare startups just pulled in a record $US18.1 billion. Meet the top 7 VC firms that placed the most bets.


Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>

Gates bidenGetty Images for Global Citizen, Mark Makela/Getty ImagesBill Gates said Joe Biden ‘may want more expert advice’ if he becomes the next president.

Bill Gates: What Joe Biden should do on his first day in office to stop the coronavirus, if he is elected


Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>

More stories we’re reading:

I’m just starting to look at reporting a bit beyond COVID-19, thinking about the other major storylines going on this year in the world of biotech and drug development. Let me know what’s on top of your mind: [email protected].

– Andrew

