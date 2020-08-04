Wall Street digs into the timeline for Moderna's coronavirus shot

Welcome to



Dispensed Daily



, your daily dose of healthcare news from Business Insider’s healthcare editor Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer and the healthcare team.



Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine trial could provide a “Halloween treat,” VC funding for healthcare startups is booming in 2020, and Bill Gates’ advice for Joe Biden.

I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Andrew Dunn, the healthcare team’s pharma and biotech reporter.

Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine candidate could report positive efficacy results as soon as late October, a top Wall Street analyst said.

Jefferies biotech analyst Michael Yee mapped out 12 potential scenarios, depending on how quickly the volunteers sign up for the study, the rate of infection, and how effective Moderna’s shot is.

The bank’s analysis found we will likely know if Moderna’s experimental vaccine actually prevents disease or infection by October at the earliest or in early 2021 at the latest.



Read the full story here>>



Healthcare startups just had a record quarter, netting $US18.1 billion from investors, CB Insights reported.

Lots of cash flowed into companies in digital health, therapeutics, and medical devices.

In total, the 7 most active venture capital firms in healthcare made 67 investments in healthcare startups.



Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>



Getty Images for Global Citizen, Mark Makela/Getty Images Bill Gates said Joe Biden ‘may want more expert advice’ if he becomes the next president.

Hilary Brueck asked Bill Gates what he thought Joe Biden, if elected, should do about the coronavirus on January 21, his first day in office.

Gates said Biden should listen to the experts more, encourage mask wearing, stay in the World Health Organisation, and fix the painfully slow US coronavirus testing system.

“You really have to view the pandemic as a problem that you’re willing to talk about,” Gates said.



Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>



More stories we’re reading:

I’m just starting to look at reporting a bit beyond COVID-19, thinking about the other major storylines going on this year in the world of biotech and drug development. Let me know what’s on top of your mind: [email protected].

Subscribe to this daily email here.

– Andrew

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.