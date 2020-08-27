Moderna's latest coronavirus vaccine results

Blake Dodge
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Here’s the healthcare news you need to know: There’s more promising data on Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, the White House approved new coronavirus testing guidelines without input from Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Google explains its $US100 million bet on telehealth.

Moderna coronavirus vaccine trial participantAP Photo/Hans PenninkNurse Kath Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa Harting, of Harpersville, N.Y. an injection as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y.

We just got our first look at how Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine works in older adults


Coronavirus task force fauci Joshua Roberts/Getty ImagesDirector of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci watches as Vice President Mike Pence speaks after leading a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Health and Human Services on June 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The White House discussed changing CDC guidelines about testing asymptomatic people while Fauci was under anesthesia


Google cloudGetty Images / Adam Berry

Why Google Cloud made the rare decision to invest $US100 million in telehealth giant Amwell, according to its top salesman


