Inside Google's $100 million bet on American Well

Welcome to



Dispensed Daily



, your daily dose of healthcare news from Business Insider’s healthcare editor Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer and the healthcare team.



Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: Telehealth company American Well is going public with a $US100 million investment from Google, an analysis of financial earnings from insurance startups, and how recovered coronavirus patients can donate convalescent plasma.

I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Megan Hernbroth, the most recent addition to Business Insider’s healthcare team covering health-tech startups and venture capital.

Amwell Amwell’s interface



Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>



Clover Health; Bright Health; Oscar Health; Olivia Reaney/Business Insider

We took a look at how health insurance startups Oscar Health, Devoted Health, Bright Health, Clover Health, and Alignment Healthcare fared through the first half of 2020.

The period reflects a time when the coronavirus pandemic hit, pushing the US into a recession, and leading many people to postpone routine medical visits and elective care.

While large publicly traded health insurers beat expectations and posted major profits in the second quarter of 2020, the startups had more mixed results, with some posting net losses as others saw much higher profits.



Read the full story from Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer here>>



Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images A health worker collects plasma from a recovered coronavirus patient in Bogota, Colombia, on August 20, 2020.

Demand for convalescent plasma is likely to keep rising now that the FDA has approved the treatment for emergency use.

Hospitals, blood banks, and organisations like the Red Cross were already reporting shortages.

Requirements for donating plasma are strict: Donors must have a clinical COVID-19 diagnosis and be symptom-free for at least two weeks.



Read the full story from Aria Bendix here>>



More stories we’re reading:

See you tomorrow! In the meantime, feel free to reach out to me at [email protected] or [email protected].

Subscribe to this newsletter here.

– Megan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.