Inside Google's $100 million bet on American Well

Today in healthcare news: Telehealth company American Well is going public with a $US100 million investment from Google, an analysis of financial earnings from insurance startups, and how recovered coronavirus patients can donate convalescent plasma.

AmwellAmwellAmwell’s interface

American Well is going public with a $US100 million investment from Google. We pored over the 196-page filing to find 5 crucial details about the companies’ plans to change how you get care.


Health insurance startups 4x3Clover Health; Bright Health; Oscar Health; Olivia Reaney/Business Insider

We just got a look at how health insurance startups like Oscar, Clover, and Bright fared through the early months of the coronavirus pandemic


Blood plasma donation coronavirusJuancho Torres/Anadolu Agency/Getty ImagesA health worker collects plasma from a recovered coronavirus patient in Bogota, Colombia, on August 20, 2020.

Hospitals and blood banks are running out of convalescent plasma for coronavirus patients – here’s how to donate


